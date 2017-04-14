The Void (Linux) distribution

Void is a general purpose operating system, based on the monolithic Linux® kernel. Its package system allows you to quickly install, update and remove software; software is provided in binary packages or can be built directly from sources with the help of the XBPS source packages collection.
It is available for the Intel x86®, ARM® and MIPS® processor architectures; Software packages can be built natively or cross compiling through the XBPS source packages collection.
Void Linux is an independent distribution, developed entirely by volunteers.
Unlike trillions of other existing distros, Void is not a modification of an existing distribution. Void's package manager and build system have been written from scratch.
Install once, update daily. Your system will always be up-to-date.
Thanks to our continuous build system, new software is built into binary packages as soon as the changes are pushed to the void-packages repository.
We use runit as the init system and service supervisor.
runit is a simple and effective approach to initialize the system with reliable service supervision. See the usage page for a brief introduction.
We were the first distribution to switch to LibreSSL by default, replacing OpenSSL.
Due to the Heartbleed fiasco we believe that the OpenBSD project has qualified and pro-active developers to provide a more secure alternative.
xbps is the native system package manager, written from scratch with a 2-clause BSD license.
xbps allows you to quickly install/update/remove software in your system and features detection of incompatible shared libraries and dependencies while updating or removing packages (among others). See the usage page for a brief introduction.
xbps-src is the xbps package builder, written from scratch with a 2-clause BSD license.
This builds the software in containers through the use of Linux namespaces, providing isolation of processes and bind mounts (among others). No root required!
Additionally xbps-src can build natively or cross compile for the target machine, and supports multiple C libraries (glibc and musl currently).
Today we merged Flatpak into the repository for all
supported architectures and both libc implementations (
musl and
glibc).
Flatpak provides a simple and user-friendly way to run, update and create self-contained desktop applications.
It is possible to run proprietary, big and bloated software like Skype or Spotify on a lightning fast and sleek musl based Void Linux system.